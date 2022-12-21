Gas (GAS) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last Week

Gas (GAS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Gas has a market capitalization of $127.16 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can now be bought for about $2.15 or 0.00012802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gas has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001799 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $865.52 or 0.05145155 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.00496523 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,948.91 or 0.29419223 BTC.
About Gas
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
