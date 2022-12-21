Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.24

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXEGet Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.24 and traded as low as C$0.99. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 2,177,626 shares trading hands.

Gear Energy Stock Up 5.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.25. The company has a market cap of C$277.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Han-Bom David Hwang sold 91,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.20, for a total transaction of C$110,187.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,072,606 shares in the company, valued at C$1,287,448.98. In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 49,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total value of C$52,811.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$138,616.17. Also, Senior Officer Han-Bom David Hwang sold 91,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.20, for a total value of C$110,187.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,072,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,287,448.98. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,388 shares of company stock valued at $18,570 and have sold 1,402,456 shares valued at $1,766,086.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

