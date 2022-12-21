Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.24

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.24 and traded as low as C$0.99. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 2,177,626 shares trading hands.

Gear Energy Stock Up 5.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.25. The company has a market cap of C$277.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Gear Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Han-Bom David Hwang sold 91,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.20, for a total transaction of C$110,187.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,072,606 shares in the company, valued at C$1,287,448.98. In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 49,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total value of C$52,811.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$138,616.17. Also, Senior Officer Han-Bom David Hwang sold 91,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.20, for a total value of C$110,187.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,072,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,287,448.98. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,388 shares of company stock valued at $18,570 and have sold 1,402,456 shares valued at $1,766,086.

(Get Rating)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.