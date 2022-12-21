Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.24

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.24 and traded as low as C$0.99. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 2,177,626 shares trading hands.
Gear Energy Stock Up 5.9 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.25. The company has a market cap of C$277.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Gear Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Gear Energy
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.
Featured Articles
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.