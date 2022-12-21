Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,916,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 22,424,250 shares.The stock last traded at $1.74 and had previously closed at $1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNA. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 30,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $81,100.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 384,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 30,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $81,100.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 171,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $438,924.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,021,132 shares in the company, valued at $5,174,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,307,304 shares of company stock valued at $20,749,317. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 199.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 132,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 88,358 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 102,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 18,715 shares during the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.