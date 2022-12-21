Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.10 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.82.

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

Global Business Travel Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. 126,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Global Business Travel Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Martine Gerow bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $128,442. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter worth $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter worth $80,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

