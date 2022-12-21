GMX Price Hits $47.32 (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One GMX token can now be bought for about $47.32 or 0.00280844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GMX has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. GMX has a total market cap of $396.17 million and $8.17 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GMX Profile

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,779,767 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,372,313 tokens. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

