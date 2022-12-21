Golden Green Inc. Acquires 962 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Golden Green Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

JAZZ stock opened at $156.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.00. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $125.36 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -520.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $940.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $82,543.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,984.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $82,543.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,984.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at $50,467,598.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,277 shares of company stock worth $7,928,038. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.