Golden Green Inc. Invests $771,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $205.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.12.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

