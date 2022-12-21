Golden Green Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after buying an additional 226,404 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after buying an additional 630,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after buying an additional 190,633 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,094,000 after buying an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IJH opened at $238.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.41. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

