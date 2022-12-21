Golden Green Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Golden Green Inc. decreased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 26,783 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 10,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.38. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2,329.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $98.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.81.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

