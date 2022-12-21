Golden Green Inc. Sells 420 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Golden Green Inc. reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.1% of Golden Green Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

NYSE MS opened at $85.16 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.94 and a 200-day moving average of $83.71. The firm has a market cap of $143.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

