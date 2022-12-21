Golden Green Inc. Takes $630,000 Position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPK. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 869.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 3,598 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $80,811.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 237,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,761.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael L. Hollis bought 42,202 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $926,333.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 292,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,411,353.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 79,300 shares of company stock worth $1,737,545. Corporate insiders own 88.60% of the company's stock.

HighPeak Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HPK opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.99%.

HighPeak Energy Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

Featured Articles

