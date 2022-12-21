Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $748.89

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 748.89 ($9.10) and traded as high as GBX 793.50 ($9.64). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 776.60 ($9.43), with a volume of 318,510 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($12.51) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

Grafton Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 921.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 750.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 761.33.

Insider Transactions at Grafton Group

Grafton Group Company Profile

In other Grafton Group news, insider Michael J. Roney bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 625 ($7.59) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000 ($91,107.87). In related news, insider Gavin Slark sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 818 ($9.94), for a total value of £1,227,000 ($1,490,524.78). Also, insider Michael J. Roney acquired 12,000 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 625 ($7.59) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000 ($91,107.87).

(Get Rating)

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

See Also

