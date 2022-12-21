Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Trading Down 0.1%

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.20. 13,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 9,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Guangshen Railway Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 102.23 and a beta of 0.66.

About Guangshen Railway

(Get Rating)

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.