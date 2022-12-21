Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $228.42

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 228.42 ($2.77) and traded as low as GBX 188.68 ($2.29). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 196.40 ($2.39), with a volume of 2,299,501 shares changing hands.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 206.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 227.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £431.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

