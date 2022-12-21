Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.93

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.93 and traded as high as $9.92. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 144,207 shares trading hands.

HNRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $321.91 million, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.08 million during the quarter. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.96% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNRG. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

