Harbor Island Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Harbor Island Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for about 3.6% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $33,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Up 0.6 %

KLAC opened at $385.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $350.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $457.12.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.