Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Tops $30.38 on Exchanges

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for approximately $30.38 or 0.00180939 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $20.69 million and approximately $461,395.87 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $888.28 or 0.05288723 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00496532 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,941.27 or 0.29419782 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.