Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading 11.3% Lower This Week

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $20.70 million and approximately $570,646.70 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for about $30.39 or 0.00180290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

