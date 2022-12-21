Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Short Interest Update

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the November 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 41,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 2.6 %

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of HWBK stock opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.43. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.