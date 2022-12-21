Haywood Securities Boosts Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Price Target to C$4.00

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Haywood Securities from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 91.39% from the company’s current price.
Tenaz Energy Price Performance
TSE TNZ traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.09. 323,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,185. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tenaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.24 and a 52 week high of C$3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.05 million and a P/E ratio of 2.46.
