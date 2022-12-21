Haywood Securities Boosts Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Price Target to C$4.00

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Haywood Securities from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 91.39% from the company’s current price.

Tenaz Energy Price Performance

TSE TNZ traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.09. 323,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,185. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tenaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.24 and a 52 week high of C$3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.05 million and a P/E ratio of 2.46.

About Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, the company held 85.7% working interest in 36,208 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; a 52.4% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property; and a 87.5% working interest in 7,175 acres of land in the Entice area.

