Head-To-Head Review: Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) vs. First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) and Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and Southern States Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Citizens BancShares 21.12% 12.43% 1.06% Southern States Bancshares 26.62% 12.35% 1.12%

Volatility & Risk

First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern States Bancshares has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

66.9% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Southern States Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Southern States Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and Southern States Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Citizens BancShares $1.96 billion 5.53 $547.46 million $62.90 11.88 Southern States Bancshares $68.58 million 3.52 $18.57 million $2.28 12.18

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than Southern States Bancshares. First Citizens BancShares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern States Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Citizens BancShares and Southern States Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Citizens BancShares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Southern States Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus target price of $925.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.81%. Southern States Bancshares has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.54%. Given First Citizens BancShares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Citizens BancShares is more favorable than Southern States Bancshares.

Dividends

First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Southern States Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. First Citizens BancShares pays out 4.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern States Bancshares pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares beats Southern States Bancshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. Its loan product portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, and lease financing loans, as well as small business administration paycheck protection program loans; and consumer loans, such as residential and revolving mortgage, construction and land development, consumer auto, and other consumer loans. The company also offers treasury services products, cardholder and merchant services, wealth management services, and various other products and services; investment products, including annuities, discount brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment management and advisory services; and defined benefit and defined contribution, insurance, private banking, trust, fiduciary, philanthropy, and special asset services. The company provides its products and services through its branch network, as well as through digital banking, telephone banking, and various ATM networks. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 529 branches in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits. The company also provides real estate loan products, which include loans for real estate construction and development, residential mortgages, and commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans; and direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and ATM services. The company operates 15 offices in Alabama and Georgia, as well as a loan production office in Atlanta, Georgia. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

