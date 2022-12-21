Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.44

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.44 and traded as low as C$1.23. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 34,569 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Capital set a C$1.45 price objective on shares of Hemisphere Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Hemisphere Energy alerts:

Hemisphere Energy Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$131.07 million and a PE ratio of 5.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hemisphere Energy

About Hemisphere Energy

In other Hemisphere Energy news, Director Frank Stephen Borowicz sold 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$63,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 495,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$678,835. Insiders sold a total of 101,800 shares of company stock valued at $148,943 in the last ninety days.

(Get Rating)

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,440 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a land position of 7,009 net acres in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.