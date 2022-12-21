Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.44

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.44 and traded as low as C$1.23. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 34,569 shares changing hands.
Separately, ATB Capital set a C$1.45 price objective on shares of Hemisphere Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
Hemisphere Energy Trading Up 4.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$131.07 million and a PE ratio of 5.59.
Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,440 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a land position of 7,009 net acres in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.
