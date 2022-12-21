Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) SVP Lorelei Mcglynn Sells 15,341 Shares

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.01. 1,001,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after buying an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,427,000 after buying an additional 427,442 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 26.0% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,334,000 after purchasing an additional 910,179 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,303,000 after purchasing an additional 691,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,434,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,915,000 after purchasing an additional 178,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

