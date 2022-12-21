Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) SVP Lorelei Mcglynn Sells 15,341 Shares

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Henry Schein Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.01. 1,001,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after buying an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,427,000 after buying an additional 427,442 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 26.0% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,334,000 after purchasing an additional 910,179 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,303,000 after purchasing an additional 691,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,434,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,915,000 after purchasing an additional 178,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.