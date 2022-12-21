HI (HI) Price Hits $0.0220 on Major Exchanges

HI (HI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, HI has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $60.89 million and approximately $555,122.38 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00014972 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00040739 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005935 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020255 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00227051 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02193127 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $588,619.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars.

