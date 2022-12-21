Highland Private Wealth Management Acquires 1,920 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 363,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,750,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 642,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after acquiring an additional 17,712 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.59. 91,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,035,459. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.80. The company has a market cap of $168.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

