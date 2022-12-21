Highland Private Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 47.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 71.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuit Trading Up 1.9 %

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $7.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $394.48. 18,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,068. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $658.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $397.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.