Highland Private Wealth Management Buys 147 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock traded up $3.22 on Wednesday, hitting $315.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,576. The company has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.35 and its 200-day moving average is $259.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

