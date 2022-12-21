Highland Private Wealth Management Buys 8,957 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,020. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.35. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $117.35.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
