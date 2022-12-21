Highland Private Wealth Management Grows Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,633 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

IJH traded up $4.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.46. The stock had a trading volume of 38,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,990. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.41. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $286.72.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

