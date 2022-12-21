Highland Private Wealth Management Has $615,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,348 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $464,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,181 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.05. The stock had a trading volume of 54,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,586,533. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $188.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

