Highland Private Wealth Management Purchases 32 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,990,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Booking by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $32.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1,990.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,258. The company has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,916.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,897.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $37.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

