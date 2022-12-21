Highland Private Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 262.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.50. 65,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,977. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.95.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

