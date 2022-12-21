Highland Private Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Highland Private Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.68. 70,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,071,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $129.00 billion, a PE ratio of 103.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.89. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on IBM. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

