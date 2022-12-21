Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Shares Gap Up to $272.82

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $272.82, but opened at $286.74. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $282.77, with a volume of 15 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.70 and its 200-day moving average is $279.70. The stock has a market cap of $605.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Hingham Institution for Savings Increases Dividend

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 39.23% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.73%.

Institutional Trading of Hingham Institution for Savings

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 50.9% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 46.0% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the second quarter valued at $146,000.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.