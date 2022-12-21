Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 540,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,850,000 after purchasing an additional 40,464 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 331,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 21,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOLX. Cowen decreased their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.92.

Hologic stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.66. 25,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $80.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. Hologic’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

