holoride 24 Hour Volume Reaches $139,142.40 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One holoride token can now be bought for $0.0375 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, holoride has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. holoride has a total market cap of $18.02 million and approximately $139,142.40 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,213.66 or 0.07212898 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00031817 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00069588 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00052903 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007787 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022062 BTC.

holoride Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.03836199 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $143,378.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

