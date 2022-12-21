Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Shares Down 2.5%

Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. 332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Home Bistro Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $67.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

About Home Bistro

(Get Rating)

Home Bistro Inc provides prepackaged and prepared meals in the United States. The company produces, packages, and sells gourmet meals and desserts under the Home Bistro brand; and markets meats and seafood under the Prime Chop and Colorado Prime brands. It sells meals through www.homebistro.com and www.modelmeals.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bistro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bistro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.