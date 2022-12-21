Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.4% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 41.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $3.28 on Wednesday, reaching $214.77. The company had a trading volume of 24,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,668. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $221.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.75. The stock has a market cap of $144.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.69.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

