Horizen Price Hits $8.68 (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.68 or 0.00051521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $114.37 million and $4.03 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00245087 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00078520 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,172,388 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

