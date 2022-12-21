Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $255.72

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.72 ($3.11) and traded as high as GBX 309 ($3.75). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 304.50 ($3.70), with a volume of 255,307 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.34) to GBX 325 ($3.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.37) target price on shares of Hunting in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 331 ($4.02).
The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of £523.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 267.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 255.55.
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.
