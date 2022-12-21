HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $13.25

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.25, but opened at $13.91. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 1,713 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
