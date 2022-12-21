HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $13.25

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.25, but opened at $13.91. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 1,713 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HUTCHMED Stock Up 10.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,271 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in HUTCHMED by 22.9% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,577,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,197,000 after buying an additional 1,600,209 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in HUTCHMED by 62.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,750,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after buying an additional 673,820 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in HUTCHMED by 417.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after buying an additional 515,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in HUTCHMED by 38.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,761,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,609,000 after buying an additional 488,185 shares during the last quarter. 27.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

