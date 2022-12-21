Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Update

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,202,400 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 7,987,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 496.7 days.

Hydro One Price Performance

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. Hydro One has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $28.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HRNNF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

