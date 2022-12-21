IAM Advisory LLC Acquires 1,098 Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF comprises about 3.9% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. IAM Advisory LLC owned approximately 3.93% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $9,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGRO. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 152.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QGRO traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $58.87. 1,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,139. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.25. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $52.88 and a 1-year high of $77.71.

