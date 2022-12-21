IAM Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises 0.8% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NOC traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $532.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,901. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.00. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $364.62 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.36.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

