IAM Advisory LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 563,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,073,000 after acquiring an additional 74,400 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 46,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Guggenheim downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,212,862. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $60.86 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $155.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

