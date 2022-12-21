IAM Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $246.26. 16,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,243. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

