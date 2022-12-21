IAM Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

IAM Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGP. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,973,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 472,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,579,000 after acquiring an additional 231,914 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,391,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 182,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,534,000 after purchasing an additional 72,948 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SPGP traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.45. 785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,212. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $97.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average of $82.52.

