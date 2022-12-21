IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) PT Raised to C$3.75

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Cormark from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMG. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.10 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.05.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of IMG stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$3.18. 818,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,812. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -4.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$1.27 and a 12-month high of C$4.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.05.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

