iExec RLC Market Capitalization Hits $99.33 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. iExec RLC has a market cap of $99.33 million and approximately $11.36 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00007275 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00015134 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036704 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00040605 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005932 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00226670 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec.

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.21184041 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $12,649,088.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

