IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.67

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.67 and traded as high as C$37.56. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$36.95, with a volume of 374,158 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IGM shares. TD Securities cut shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.57.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$9.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43.

IGM Financial Dividend Announcement

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$827.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$805.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that IGM Financial Inc. will post 3.5799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.37%.

About IGM Financial

(Get Rating)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.